Error: CDC removes holiday guidance list, says update coming

SAN FRANCISCO, Calif. (KRON/AP) – The Centers for Disease Control and Prevention recently posted new guidelines for the holidays, but then they took them down.

The Hill reported the CDC said on Monday that the list was actually from last year and that it was posted by mistake.

A link that initially went to a holiday celebration URL that detailed pandemic-related recommendations now links to a CDC homepage.

The guidelines suggested that families virtually celebrate the holidays or have socially distanced gatherings outside.

They also recommended using a fan to keep air at indoor parties fresh.

An agency spokesperson said the page “doesn’t reflect the CDC’s guidance ahead of this upcoming holiday season,” and added that the agency “will share additional guidance soon,” The Hill reported.

This obviously adds confusion around safety guidelines due to the delta variant.

The United States reached its latest heartbreaking pandemic milestone Friday, October 1st, eclipsing 700,000 deaths from COVID-19 just as the surge from the delta variant is starting to slow down and give overwhelmed hospitals some relief.

Despite the rising death toll, there are signs of improvement.

Nationwide, the number of people now in the hospital with COVID-19 has fallen to somewhere around 75,000 from over 93,000 in early September. New cases are on the downswing at about 112,000 per day on average, a drop of about one-third over the past 2 1/2 weeks.

Deaths, too, appear to be declining, averaging about 1,900 a day versus more than 2,000 about a week ago.

