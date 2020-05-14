Everyone in Los Angeles must wear face masks when outside

Customers wearing face masks line up outside Gelson’s Market while saying apart during the coronavirus pandemic, in the Los Feliz area of Los Angeles on Friday, April 17, 2020. (AP Photo/Damian Dovarganes)

LOS ANGELES — Everyone in Los Angeles must wear a mask when outside their homes.

The new order is intended to slow the spread of the coronavirus as easing of other restrictions allows more people to return to work and recreation.

Mayor Eric Garcetti announced the requirement Wednesday evening, saying “every reasonable precaution” must be taken as steps are slowly being taken to reopen the economy.

Easing of the “safer at home” orders issued by the city and Los Angeles County began last week with the reopening of some retail using curbside pickup, hiking trails and golf courses.

Beaches reopened Wednesday, and there is now further opening of retail, manufacturing and logistics.

Earlier this week it was announced the county’s shelter-in-place orders would likely be extended for another three months.

