Exhausted health care workers frustrated as California reaches grim COVID milestone

WALNUT CREEK, Calif. (KRON) – The state recorded more than 20,000 new cases of the coronavirus overnight.

The ICU capacity continues to drop in the Bay Area, and currently, the available ICU capacity is only 11.3%.

The governor has said they anticipate seeing a surge on top of a surge on top of a surge in the new year.

This all depends on how people chose to spend the holidays.

On Thursday California became the first state to reach 2 million reported coronavirus cases.

The state is reporting no ICU beds are currently available in the San Joaquin Valley and southern California region.

And as hospitals run dangerously low on oxygen, and other supplies that are necessary to treat covid nurses explain they are overwhelmed.

“Every day I look into the eyes of someone who’s struggling to breath, who’s struggling to get well. They want to be home with their family. It’s frustrating when you go home, or you see people out not adhering to the guidelines.”

Hospital workers are concerned they’ll see another surge in cases over the next few weeks due to crowded malls, and people gathering for the holidays.

And with New Year’s Eve in a couple of days, health officials hope popele will adhere to the stay-at-home order.

