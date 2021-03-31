How to make a vaccine appointment in California if you’re 50+

SAN FRANCISCO, Calif. (KRON) – Are you 50+ and eager to get a COVID-19 vaccine?

It’s finally your turn!

On Wednesday, California’s MyTurn site officially made the option to book appointments for the age group.

Previously, only high-risk Californians aged 50 to 64-years-old with were eligible to make an appointment.

Visit MyTurn.CA.gov to make an appointment.

After you fill out your address and information, the site may tell you there aren’t any appointments available.

Try refreshing the page and checking back periodically.

You can also enter different zip codes to see if there are available appointments in surrounding cities.