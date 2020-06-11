Expert warns US coronavirus deaths will nearly double by September as country surpasses 2M cases

SAN FRANCISCO (KRON) – The United States on Wednesday surpassed 2 million coronavirus cases as new hotspots emerge and hospitalizations go up in some states that have reopened, CNN reports.

According to data from Johns Hopkins University, more than 113,000 people have died from the coronavirus nationwide.

Data compiled by CNN’s COVID Tracking Project between May 25 and June 9 reports the number of coronavirus hospitalizations has increased in at least a dozen states including California, Arizona, Mississippi, Oregon, and Texas.

Dr. Ahish Jha, director of the Harvard Global Health Institute, predicted to CNN that an additional 100,000 people will die from the virus by September.

In California, there were more than 133,000 confirmed cases and more than 4,600 deaths linked to the virus since the start of the pandemic.

In total, nine counties in the Golden State are reporting a spike in new coronavirus cases or hospitalizations, health officials said.

In Sacramento County, which had 33 hospitalizations of COVID-19 patients and 14 in its intensive care units as of Tuesday, health officials said the spike in infections is tied to recent gatherings, including birthday parties and a funeral.

Dr. Olivia Kasirye, the county’s public health officer, is advising against all gatherings other than for religious services and protests. She warned that parties in homes are particularly worrisome; they can be dangerous because there is less room for social distancing and they can last for several hours.

“Because people are meeting with people they already know they tend to be more relaxed and not wear the face coverings and do not remember to do frequent hand washing or sanitizing,” she said.

The county, like most others in California, has allowed restaurants to reopen for dine-in service, but Kasirye said only individuals within a household should go out or gather together. County officials are advising against events like cookouts and family get-togethers with people who are not part of a household.

“They need to remain within their own family unit,” she said, although the county cannot enforce the recommendations.

In Fresno County, there is “elevated disease transmission” in skilled nursing facilities, the state said. Imperial County is seeing more cases as U.S. citizens cross the Mexican border seeking healthcare. San Bernardino is seeking a spike after gatherings for May holidays and outbreaks at prisons, jails and some skilled nursing facilities.

The state is also watching San Joaquin, Tulare, Santa Clara and Los Angeles counties for increases in cases or hospitalizations.

The Associated Press contributed to this report.

