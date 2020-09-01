Experts say COVID-19 cases are slowing down in Bay Area

SAN FRANCISCO, Calif. (KRON) – Despite the numbers, local experts say, cases here in the Bay Area, and in California are slowing down.

The United States continues to lead the world in the number of coronavirus cases.

Monday, the country, topped the 6-million mark.

In California and the Bay Area, a recent rapid rise in cases from just a few weeks ago appears to be slowing to a brisk crawl.

“I’d say we’re down about 20 percent from the second peak from the wave of this infection. It’s all looking good and we need to keep on doing what we’ve been doing,” Dr. George Rutherford said.

California saw just under 4,200 new cases in the last 24-hours.

In the last two weeks, the state has averaged around 5,000 new cases a day.

Just two weeks ago, the 14-day average was around 10,000.

Deaths also appear to be stabilizing at around 120-to-130 on average for the past two weeks.

Rutherford says the trend is also being seen here in the Bay Area.

The number of cases in the 9-counties have dropped by more than 20-percent in each county.

He says while the news is good, we’re not in the clear, just yet.

“There’s obvious transmissions still going on, but it’s becoming less so, and the trick now is to avoid much of the problems that have been happening in other parts of the country, with colleges coming back into session, and high schools and middle schools coming back into session. That’s going to be the trick to avoiding the third wave,” Rutherford said.

Rutherford credits a committed effort from people to mask up and social distance to lowering the numbers.

“It’s just that simple. If you wear masks, and if you’re around in crowds, give yourself some space. Give yourself 6 feet and you’re going to do fine,” Rutherford said. “Even if you do have a mask on, and you are getting infected, it’s probably going to be less severe.”

While there is no vaccine for COVID-19, there is one for the flu.

Rutherford urges everyone to get a flu shot this year.

He says trying to fight the flu epidemic, in the midst of the coronavirus pandemic, would put a serious strain on hospitals.

