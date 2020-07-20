Face mask mandate at Walmart, Sam’s Club in effect

SAN FRANCISCO (KRON) – Effective today, Walmart and Sam’s Club locations nationwide will be requiring shoppers to wear face masks amid the ongoing coronavirus pandemic.

According to Walmart, close to 65% of their 5,000-plus stores and clubs are located in areas where there is some form of government mandate on face coverings.

Health Ambassadors, whose duties are to remind customers of the new mask requirement, will be present at store entrances.

Complimentary masks will be provided to members that arrive without one and masks are available for purchase in stores.

Walmart said signage of the face mask requirement will be posted in front of all stores and employees will be trained on the new protocols.

