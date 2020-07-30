Face mask policy at TJ Maxx, Marshalls, HomeGoods in effect

SAN FRANCISCO (KRON) – TJX Companies, the parent company of TJ Maxx, Marshalls, Homegoods, Sierra and Home Sense, announced it will require customers to wear face masks at all stores starting Thursday, July 30, USA Today reports.

The announcement was made via email Wednesday.

TJX told USA Today it will offer customers masks if they don’t have one and will post signs throughout their stores to remind shoppers of the rule.

Other retailers including Target, CVS, Kohls, Best Buy, and Walmart have enacted face mask policies amid the growing pandemic.

Latest Stories: