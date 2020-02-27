Facebook cancels annual F8 conference amid coronavirus outbreak

SAN JOSE, Calif. (KRON) – Facebook announced on Thursday it is canceling its biggest annual event of the year – the F8 conference – due to concerns over the coronavirus.

“We’ve made the difficult decision to cancel the in-person component of F8 this year, in order to prioritize the health and safety of our developer partners, employees and everyone who helps put F8 on,” the company wrote on the F8 website.

Facebook said instead it will hold “locally hosted events, videos and live-streamed content.”

On a similar note, big companies have pulled out from the RSA Conference currently being held in San Francisco also due to coronavirus-related concerns.

A total of 14 companies including Verizon and AT&T dropped out of that annual conference, while Facebook also withdrew from the annual Game Developers Conference scheduled for March 16 to March 20.

