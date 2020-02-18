Family reunited after being released from Travis AFB quarantine

SACRAMENTO, Calif. (CNN NEWSOURCE) – Some Americans who were evacuated from Wuhan, China two weeks ago are now free to go home.

They’d been under quarantine at Travis Air Force Base to make sure they showed no signs of the new coronavirus, now known as COVID-19.

A very happy reunion for a family separated for nearly two months because of the coronavirus.

“I’ve been waiting for this day,” Yanjun Wei said.

Yanjun Wei and her two kids, Mia and Rowan, were released from quarantine at Travis Tuesday morning.

A relieved husband, Ken, flew from their San Diego home to greet them.

“The whole thing about them being separated and I can get to them and they can’t get out. All of the unknowns and all the things that were happening there. And then the quarantine,” Ken Burnett said.

They were among the evacuees flown out of Wuhan, the epicenter of the virus where they had been prisoners in their own home for weeks.

“They had been stuck in Wuhan inside. For her, before we left, probably was like a one month and a half, from my son was a little bit over a month. And for me, my last day out in Wuhan was January 19th,” Wei said.

They were evacuated and brought to Travis Air Force Base on a plane chartered by the U.S. State Department on February 5th.

For two more weeks, they were quarantined in a hotel at the base under the care of the Department of Health and Human Services.

“Those guys, they’re amazing. They’re, they’re the best people. Yeah. I can’t thank them enough. It’s like, what it, what they’re doing for us, it’s extraordinary here. Like beyond my expectations,” Wei said.

From Sacramento, the Burnetts are catching a flight back to their home in San Diego, where they plan some family time and a good meal.

