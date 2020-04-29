FAQs about San Francisco’s new stay at home order beginning May 4

SAN FRANCISCO, CALIFORNIA – APRIL 20: Pedestrians walk by a closed Robin Williams Meadow in Golden Gate Park on April 20, 2020 in San Francisco, California. Officials in San Francisco have closed off Robin Williams Meadow and Hippie Hill in Golden Gate Park and telling people to stay away from the area and to not celebrate the annual 420 “weed day” that usually draws thousands of marijuana enthusiasts to the park on April 20. (Photo by Justin Sullivan/Getty Images)

SAN FRANCISCO, Calif. (KRON) – Beginning May 4, a new stay-at-home order will be in place in the Bay Area requiring residents to continue sheltering-in-place through May 31 but multiple changes have been made.

Health officials say that while the hospitalizations of patients with COVID-19 have been stabilized, the population continues to be vulnerable to the virus.

At this time, there continues to be no effective cure or treatment for the coronavirus.

While the city of San Francisco has been ramping up testing and investigations, it is crucial that the order was extended, according to city officials.

To help make sense of what is going on, the City Attorney of San Francisco posted an updated list of answers to frequently asked questions on Wednesday, April 29.

FAQs

What does the Order do?

As of May 4, 2020, there will be a new Order that replaces the existing stay-at-home

order (“May 4 Order”). The May 4 Order requires that most people continue sheltering

in their place of residence through May 31, 2020. However, the new Order makes a

number of significant changes, which are highlighted below:

Essential Businesses:

Under the new May 4 Order, all construction projects can resume, provided they

comply with the Construction Project Safety Protocols issued as part of the

Order.

comply with the Construction Project Safety Protocols issued as part of the Order. Commercial as well as residential real estate transactions are allowed to fully

resume, but with continued restrictions on in-person viewings and appointments.

resume, but with continued restrictions on in-person viewings and appointments. Under the new Order, childcare establishments, and other educational and

recreational programs can operate to provide care and supervision for children to

allow all persons who are working in essential businesses or outdoor businesses

or performing minimum basic operations to access childcare. All of these

operations must comply, to the greatest extent possible, with restrictions

specified in the Order, including that they be carried out in stable groups of 12 or

fewer children. This category is also subject to the State’s Shelter in Place Order, but the Health Officer will assess whether to ease childcare restrictions further in

coordination with the State and as the spread of COVID-19 is further contained.

Outdoor Businesses:

Outdoor Businesses (as defined in the Order and described below) are now

allowed to operate, and people are allowed to visit them to perform work or to

obtain goods, services, or supplies.

allowed to operate, and people are allowed to visit them to perform work or to obtain goods, services, or supplies. Outdoor Businesses are those that normally operated primarily outdoors prior to

the Shelter in Place Orders, and where social distancing of at least six feet can

be maintained between all people. These include outdoor retail businesses like

nurseries, outdoor service providers like landscapers, and agricultural operations.

Outdoor businesses do not include outdoor restaurants, cafes, or bars.

Social Distancing Protocols for Businesses:

All business facilities operating in the County, including businesses carrying out

minimum basic operations, must comply with the requirement to create a Social

Distancing Protocol. (Note: construction activities must instead comply with the

Construction Project Safety Protocols.)

minimum basic operations, must comply with the requirement to create a Social Distancing Protocol. (Note: construction activities must instead comply with the Construction Project Safety Protocols.) In their Social Distancing Protocols, businesses must now ensure that personnel

and customers wear face coverings when entering their facilities (except those

customers for whom face coverings are not recommended, like young

children).

and customers wear face coverings when entering their facilities (except those customers for whom face coverings are not recommended, like young children). All existing Social Distancing Protocols must be updated to reflect the new

requirements.

requirements. We encourage businesses that are not yet allowed to operate to focus on

planning to effectively implement social distancing and related measures in their

facilities so they are ready to safely reopen when allowed.

Essential Activities and Travel:

All residential moves are now allowed to proceed.

Recreation:

The new Order allows use of shared outdoor recreational facilities that do not

encourage gathering or contain high-touch equipment. However, everyone must

follow any restrictions that either state or local authorities impose. For instance,

right now, the State Shelter Order prohibits golf courses from operating.

COVID-19 Indicators:

The Health Officer will consider easing or expanding restrictions based on

progress we collectively achieve on several key indicators described in the new

Order and referred to as the COVID-19 Indicators.

Why aren’t more businesses allowed to open?

Thanks to the collective effort and sacrifice of the 7 million residents across the Bay

Area, we have made progress in slowing the spread of the novel coronavirus, ensuring

our hospitals are not overwhelmed with COVID-19 cases and saving lives. This

progress allows us to ease some restrictions to allow lower-risk outdoor businesses and

outdoor activities to resume, so long as they strictly comply with social distancing

requirements and other protections in the Order.

The Order also adds certain business activities to the essential business list, including

construction and commercial real estate transactions—that have become critical as we

gradually head into a period of expanded economic activity in which more space to

accommodate increased social distancing will be necessary.

However, at this stage of the pandemic, we need to maintain most of the restrictions of

shelter-in-place so that we do not lose the progress we have achieved. Lifting too many

restrictions too soon could easily lead to a large surge in cases and result in avoidable

hospitalizations and deaths, and it may also lead to longer-term economic harms.

I run an “Essential Business” or “Outdoor Business” as defined by the new May 4 Order. Do I need to get an official letter of authorization from the City to operate a facility in the City?

No. If your business is covered in the list of “Essential Businesses” or “Outdoor

Businesses” in the Order, then you may operate your business from a facility in San

Francisco so long as you create, post, and implement a Social Distancing Protocol for

each facility using the template attached to the Order. You do not need to obtain any

specific authorization from the City to run your business. The City does not issue

written determinations or authorizations.

I heard that there is a statewide shelter-in-place order. Do I still need to comply with San Francisco’s Order?

Yes. In addition to the statewide order, the City Health Officer’s Order remains in effect.

All residents must comply with the restrictions in both orders. If the restrictions in the

two orders are different, you must comply with the stricter of the two orders.

What if I am homeless?

Persons experiencing homelessness are exempt from the Order’s requirement that they

shelter in place in their residence and its prohibition against all travel other than

essential travel. However, individuals staying in homeless shelters should stay there,

and all shelter guests should wash hands frequently, and practice social distancing.

Unsheltered people living in public spaces, tents, in vehicles, or otherwise unsheltered,

should use the City’s public restrooms and newly expanded hand-washing stations

frequently, and should also practice social distancing. The Order also urges the City to

keep 12×12-foot spacing around tents and only one person per tent.

Can I leave home to visit friends or family members in another household or living unit if there is no urgent need or I am not performing an essential activity?

No. For your safety as well as their safety, you are not allowed to visit friends or family

members outside your own household. We need to help each other fight the spread of

COVID-19 by staying at home.

Am I allowed to go to a mail drop off/post office to mail packages?

Yes. Businesses that provide mailing and shipping services are essential businesses

within the meaning of the Order, and travel to essential businesses is permitted under

the Order. But individuals are urged to delay all non-essential shipping and must

comply with social distancing requirements during any permitted outings.

Should I stock up on food, necessities like toilet paper, and on medicines?

No. You will continue to be able to purchase these items. Stores selling necessary

items like grocery stores, pharmacies, and hardware stores will stay open. Please

continue to buy normal quantities of these items on the same schedule you normally

follow. This will ensure that there is enough for everyone.

Can I go to a restaurant, café, coffee or tea shop, ice cream shop, or other foodservice location?

Yes, but only to pick up food. You cannot dine, eat, or drink in or around the facility.

These facilities can also deliver.

What about common areas in apartments, like shared laundry rooms, that residents need to access for sanitation needs?

Apartment residents should be allowed to access facilities that are required for

household cleaning and sanitation needs. Owners of apartment buildings must

enhance cleaning of high-touch surfaces in these areas, and residents must observe all

social distancing requirements in the Order, including maintaining at least 6 feet of

separation from other people who are not part of their own household; washing their

hands frequently for at least 20 seconds before and after use of the facilities (or using

hand sanitizer); coughing or sneezing into a tissue or sleeve (not their hands); wearing

a face covering when out in public; and avoiding using the laundry facility if they are

sick.

What are the reasons that someone is allowed not to wear a face covering in an essential business or when around other people who are not members of their own household?

The following are exceptions to the requirements for wearing a face covering when in

essential businesses or when other people are around:

A child 12 years old or younger;

A medical professional has advised you that wearing a face covering may pose a risk

to your health, and you have documentation of that advisement;

to your health, and you have documentation of that advisement; Wearing a face covering would create a risk to you related to your work as determined

by local, state, or federal regulators or workplace safety guidelines;

by local, state, or federal regulators or workplace safety guidelines; You have trouble breathing;

Rev. 4/29/2020 12

You are unconscious, incapacitated, or otherwise unable to remove the face covering

without assistance;

without assistance;

without assistance; You have a physical disability that prevents you from wearing a face covering;

If you are deaf and use facial and mouth movements as part of communication, you

can remove your mask while signing.

Do I need to wear a face covering when running or bicycling outside?

The Order recommends that you take steps to limit the droplets that you spread when

exercising. When running, biking, or doing other activities outside, you may spread

droplets farther than normal. This makes the 6-foot physical distance less

adequate. You should avoid running or riding directly in front of or behind people or

through groups of people so you don’t expose yourself or others to droplets. You

should have a face covering on you and wear it when you may be too close to others

while engaged in these activities.

What should I do if I’m sick? If I or a family member need immediate medical attention, can I leave home to go to the doctor or hospital?

Call 911 or go to an emergency room if you are experiencing a medical emergency. If

you are feeling sick, first call your doctor, a nurse hotline, or an urgent care center

before going to the hospital. Do not go to the emergency room of a hospital unless you

are having an actual emergency. But you can and should seek medical advice if you or

a family member is sick. If it is not an emergency, please contact your primary care

provider to determine next steps. Also, you can check online resources to help you

assess symptoms if you are worried about whether you or a loved one has COVID-19.

You should check https://www.cdc.gov/coronavirus/2019-ncov/index.html for more

information.

What should I do if I am experiencing domestic violence?

In an emergency, call 911. If it is not safe to call 911, you can text to 911. Other nonemergency resources include:

National Domestic Violence Hotline: 1-800-799-7233

W.O.M.A.N., Inc. Crisis Line: 415-864-4722

La Casa de las Madres Crisis Line (Adult Line): 1-877-503-1850

La Casa de las Madres Crisis Line (Teen Line): 1-877-923-0700

Asian Women’s Shelter Crisis Line: 1-877-751-0880

Saint Vincent de Paul Society—Riley Center Crisis Line: 415-255-0165

Additionally, the San Francisco Police Department’s Special Victim’s Unit has an on-call

team 24/7 and is reachable at 415-553-9225.

Can and should I donate blood if I am healthy?

Yes, blood banks, blood donation centers, and blood drives are exempt health care

operations. If you are healthy and do not have COVID-19 symptoms, you are

encouraged to donate. The need for adequate blood donations from healthy people is

critical.

Can I visit loved ones in the hospital, nursing home, skilled nursing facility, or other residential care facility?

Generally, no. There are limited exceptions, such as if you are going to the hospital

with a minor who is under 18 years old or someone who is developmentally disabled

and needs assistance. For most other situations, other existing Orders of the Health

Officer addressing this emergency prohibit non-necessary visitation to these kinds of

facilities. If you need to know more, please contact the facility you want to visit by

phone before you leave. This is difficult, but it is necessary in order to protect hospital

staff and other patients.

Are childcare facilities allowed to operate?

As of May 4, childcare establishments, and schools or recreational institutions can

operate to provide childcare or supervision to enable people to work for an essential

business or outdoor businesses, perform minimum basic operations for a business, or

work as an essential governmental employee.

Childcare facilities need to comply with the following conditions in the Order to the

extent possible:

Childcare must be carried out in stable groups of 12 or fewer (“stable” means that

the same 12 or fewer children are in the same group each day). Children shall not change from one group to another. If more than one group of children is cared for at one facility, each group shall be

in a separate room. Groups shall not mix with each other. Childcare providers shall remain solely with one group of children.

I am a nanny. Will I get in trouble if I go to work?

You won’t get in trouble if you go to work. The Order allows nannies and childcare

providers caring for a child in the child’s own home to continue working.

What if my business is not considered an essential business or (as of May 4) an outdoor business? Does this Order require that I shut down my business facility?

Yes, it does, except for the following “Minimum Basic Operations,” which are defined in

the following excerpt from the Order:

The minimum necessary activities to maintain and protect the value of the

business’s inventory and facilities; ensure security, safety, and sanitation;

process payroll and employee benefits; provide for the delivery of existing

inventory directly to residences or businesses; and related functions. For

clarity, this section does not permit businesses to provide curbside pickup to

customers.

business’s inventory and facilities; ensure security, safety, and sanitation; process payroll and employee benefits; provide for the delivery of existing inventory directly to residences or businesses; and related functions. For clarity, this section does not permit businesses to provide curbside pickup to customers. The minimum necessary activities to facilitate owners, employees, and

contractors of the business being able to continue to work remotely from their

residences, and to ensure that the business can deliver its service remotely.

Other than to maintain minimum basic operations, your employees can only work

remotely from their residences. Any employees who are onsite must strictly follow the

Order’s social distancing requirements, including maintaining a distance of six feet from

one another (unless incompatible with the job duty), frequently washing hands with soap

and water for at least 20 seconds or using an effective hand sanitizer, covering coughs

and sneezes, wearing a face covering, and avoiding all social interaction outside the

household when sick with a fever or cough.

I have been told by City officials that my business has to temporarily shut down or change its operations under the Order. Can I appeal this decision?

A business can request reconsideration of a directive to temporarily shut down or

change its operations by emailing HealthOrderAppeals@sfcityatty.org. The email

should include: the name of the business and its street address; the business’s

manager/contact (along with a direct telephone number and email address); the

directive the business was given and the name of the City official who communicated it

to the business; and an explanation of why the business believes the directive was mistaken, with reference(s) to the relevant provision(s) of the San Francisco Health

Officer Order.

