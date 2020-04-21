Live Now
FDA authorizes first at-home tests for coronavirus

by: CNN Newssource

The U.S. Food and Drug Administration has authorized the first at-home tests for coronavirus.

They’re calledPixel by LabCorp COVID-19 Test home collection kits.

They allow patients to collect nasal swab samples at home and mail them in for results.

The new LabCorp COVID-19 Test home collection kit

According to the FDA, LabCorp will make the tests available in most states in the coming weeks.

People will need to have a doctor’s order to be able to get the at-home test kit.

