FDA authorizes first at-home tests for coronavirus

The U.S. Food and Drug Administration has authorized the first at-home tests for coronavirus.
They’re calledPixel by LabCorp COVID-19 Test home collection kits.
They allow patients to collect nasal swab samples at home and mail them in for results.
According to the FDA, LabCorp will make the tests available in most states in the coming weeks.
People will need to have a doctor’s order to be able to get the at-home test kit.
