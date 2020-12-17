FDA panel endorses Moderna COVID vaccine in U.S.

SAN FRANCISCO (KRON) — A panel of independent scientists have recommended that the U.S. Food and Drug Administration approve Moderna’s COVID-19 vaccine.

If the FDA gives the final green light, it would increase the United State’s COVID-19 vaccine distribution which has already begun with Pfizer’s formula.

It is expected that the FDA will quickly allow the Moderna vaccine to be administered, as they approved the Pfizer vaccine within days of the advisory board’s review.

This week, health care workers around the country have started receiving shots. Leaders have prioritized those who care for COVID-19 patients filling hospitals amid a virus surge.

The first person in the Bay Area to get vaccinated was Dr. Antonio Gomez, a doctor at SF general who the city said treated the most COVID-19 patients there.

Santa Clara County is the latest to get its shipment of over 5,000 doses of the Pfizer vaccine, administering it to health care workers on Thursday.

The vaccine news brings hope while California prepares makeshift morgues. The state hit a record high number of COVID-19 deaths this week, mostly impacting southern California.

In Los Angeles, officials say two people are dying every hour.

And the Bay Area’s region-wide ICU capacity has dropped enough for the state to enforce a stay-at-home order for all counties.

Although counties like San Francisco were already locked down, neighboring areas like San Mateo County and wine country have to follow suit at midnight.

This means restaurants must move to takeout-only and several sectors have to completely cancel appointments. The order also limits gatherings between households and generally encourages people to stay in their homes to contain coronavirus spread.