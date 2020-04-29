SAN FRANCISCO (KRON) – The FDA plans to announce the emergency use authorization for remdesivir, the experimental antiviral drug being tested to treat patients with COVID-19, a senior administration official tells the New York Times.
The announcement comes hours after biopharmaceutical company Gilead Sciences revealed preliminary results of the government-run drug trial show remdesivir is effective in treating the virus.
Remdesivir would be the first treatment to pass such a test against the virus, which has killed more than 218,000 people since it emerged late last year.
This is a developing story. Check back for updates.
Latest Stories:
- Track your stimulus payment more successfully, thanks to an IRS upgrade
- FDA to authorize emergency use of remdesivir for coronavirus: report
- LIVE NOW: Virus sends economies plunging; glimmer of hope on treatment
- Here are the Bay Area’s revised shelter-in-place orders effective May 4
- Michelle Obama documentary ‘Becoming’ to premiere on Netflix