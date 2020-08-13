FDA warns of new deadly toxin found in hand sanitizers; products to avoid near 150

SAN FRANCISCO (KRON) – The U.S. Food and Drug Administration (FDA) on Wednesdays issued a new warning about a second toxic chemical found in some hand sanitizer products, adding to the list of nearly 150 products.

In a statement, the FDA said it has noticed a spike in the number of hand sanitizer products labeled to contain ethanol, but have tested positive for methanol, which can be toxic if absorbed through the skin or ingested.

Additionally, the FDA said the presence of 1-propanol was detected. That toxin can depress the central nervous system. Skin or eye exposure to the products can result in irritation, and in some cases, allergic reactions have occurred, the agency said.

“The agency urges consumers not to use these 1-propanol-contaminated products and has expanded its do-not-use list of hand sanitizers … that are or may be contaminated with 1-propanol, in addition to other hand sanitizers the agency is urging consumers not to use,” the FDA said in a statement.

Anyone with any of the recalled products or those which may potentially contain methanol or 1-propanol should stop use immediately and dispose of the products in a hazardous waste container.

Do not pour them down the drain.

The FDA issued its first warning back in June about 9 hand sanitizer products to avoid because of the possible presence of methanol.

Two weeks later, more brands that tested positive for methanol were added to the warning list.

Symptoms of exposure to 1-propanol include confusion, decreased consciousness, and slowed pulse and breathing. Anyone who has come in contact with a product containing 1-propanol and begins feeling any of these symptoms should seek immediate care to treat potential 1-propanol poisoning.

