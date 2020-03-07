First case of coronavirus confirmed in Santa Cruz County

SANTA CRUZ COUNTY, Calif. (KRON) – The first case of COVID-19 in Santa Cruz County has been confirmed, according to public health officials.

Test results of a resident who traveled on the Grand Princess in February were confirmed on Friday evening.

Officials say the patient was on the cruise from San Francisco to Mexico on February 11-21.

This was not a community spread case, officials say.

At this time, public health officials are investigating any possible exposure that may have occurred.

No other details about the patient have been disclosed due to medical privacy issues.

“We are taking this situation seriously and are taking steps necessary to protect the health and safety of Santa Cruz County residents,” said Dr. Gail Newel, County of Santa Cruz Health Officer.

Latest posts on the coronavirus: