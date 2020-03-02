First case of COVID-19 confirmed in Placer County

This undated electron microscope image made available by the U.S. National Institutes of Health in February 2020 shows the Novel Coronavirus SARS-CoV-2, yellow, emerging from the surface of cells, blue/pink, cultured in the lab. Also known as 2019-nCoV, the virus causes COVID-19. The sample was isolated from a patient in the U.S. According to a poll from The Associated Press-NORC Center for Public Affairs Research released on Thursday, Feb. 20, 2020, a wide share of Americans are at least moderately confident in U.S. health officials’ ability to handle emerging viruses, and more express concern about catching the flu than catching the new coronavirus. (NIAID-RML via AP)

AUBURN, Calif. (KTXL) – A resident in Placer County has presumptively tested positive for the Coronavirus Disease 2019, according to the Placer County Public Health.

Officials said they are waiting for confirmatory testing from the Centers of Disease Control and Prevention.

This is the first confirmed case of COVID-19 in Placer County. The diagnosed resident was a healthcare worker who had close contact with a confirmed case in Solano County at NorthBay VacaValley Hospital, according to officials.

Public health officials said the resident is currently isolated at home with mild symptoms and the immediate risk to the general public in Placer County is relatively low.

“We have expected to see cases of COVID-19 in Placer County and have been planning and preparing accordingly,” said Placer County Health Officer Dr. Aimee Sisson. “Given recent evidence of community spread occurring elsewhere in California, we are now encouraging the public to prepare for the likelihood of local community spread here as well, unrelated to this case.”

Visit Placer County’s novel coronavirus web page for preparedness resources and updates.

Latest on the coronavirus outbreak: