First case of omicron variant reported in Santa Clara County

SANTA CLARA COUNTY, Calif. (KRON) — A Santa Clara County resident has been reported to be the first in the county to test positive for the COVID-19 omicron variant, county officials said in a press release.

The individual in isolation is fully vaccinated but did not receive a booster shot.

The individual had recently returned from domestic travel out of the state, according to the release.

“Although there are still many unknowns about this variant, we strongly recommend getting vaccinated and getting your booster if you haven’t already to help guard against Omicron,” Dr. Sara Cody, Health Officer and Director of Public Health, County of Santa Clara said in the release. “It is a new variant, but we know what to do, and that’s to continue with all our layers of protection: Vaccinate, boost, mask, ventilate, distance, and test often.”

Santa Clara County began accepting appointments for those ages 16 and older to receive a Pfizer booster shot.