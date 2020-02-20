First coronavirus patient in Santa Clara County released from isolation

SANTA CLARA COUNTY, Calif. (KRON) — The first patient to test positive for the coronavirus in Santa Clara County was released from isolation, county health officials said Thursday.

The patient, who was never sick enough to be hospitalized, has fully recovered, officials said.

Officials said he is a Santa Clara County resident who had recently had traveled to Wuhan, China.

He arrived back home through the San Jose airport on Jan. 24, officials said.

County officials stressed that this does not mean there is a heighten risk of the coronavirus to the general public in Santa Clara County.

This patient was the first confirmed coronavirus patient in the Bay Area.

A woman also tested positive for the virus in Santa Clara County, a county of about two million residents.

The two cases are not related and the county says there is no evidence that there is a person to person spread of the new virus in the county.

The second patient also recently traveled to Wuhan, China.

