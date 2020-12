LOS ANGELES, Calif. (KRON) – A nurse at an intensive care unit in Los Angeles became one of the first Californians to get vaccinated today.

Governor Gavin Newsom was there to witness the historic moment.

History made.



Helen Cordova, a nurse in an intensive care unit in LA, became one of the first Californians to get vaccinated today. pic.twitter.com/Ey4bR44aBl — Gavin Newsom (@GavinNewsom) December 14, 2020

“Today equitable & safe administration of vaccines begins with health care workers and Californians in long-term care settings,” according to Newsom’s office on Twitter.

Helen is the first to get a #COVID19 vaccine in CA. Today equitable & safe administration of vaccines begins with health care workers and Californians in long-term care settings.



Until widely available, we all must stop the spread. Stay home. Wear a mask. Save lives. pic.twitter.com/esrYAwGX9i — Office of the Governor of California (@CAgovernor) December 14, 2020

