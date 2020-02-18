First group of virus evacuees quarantined at Travis AFB prepare for release

FAIRFIELD (KRON) – The first wave of American evacuees who landed at Travis Air Force Base two weeks ago from China are preparing to be released from quarantine following a health screening.

Some evacuees could go home as early as today.

This first group of evacuees were flown in on a government-chartered plane out of Wuhan, China and arrived at the base on Feb. 5.

Guests and staff at the hotel on base were moved out ahead of the group’s arrival, officials said.

A second group carrying more US evacuees out of Wuhan arrived on base late Sunday. Officials said 14 of people in that group tested positive for coronavirus, but were able to board the plane to Fairfield because they showed no symptoms.

The novel coronavirus has infected more than 73,000 people around the world, mostly in mainland China.

The death toll is 1,873, including 5 people outside mainland China.

Several countries are sending flights for their citizens onboard the Diamond Princess cruise ship quarantined off the Japan coast.

The US has evacuated more than 300 Americans from that ship.

