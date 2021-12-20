Solano County reporting first pediatric death related to COVID-19

SOLANO COUNTY, Calif. (KRON) – Solano County health officials have confirmed the county’s first pediatric death related to COVID-19.

The child was under the age of 1.

“We offer our deepest condolences to this child’s loved ones during their time of grief,” said Bela T. Matyas, M.D., M.P.H., Solano County Health Officer.

“This loss is an urgent reminder that children can get seriously ill and die from COVID-19. While pediatric deaths are incredibly rare, they are also very tragic.”

There are currently 369 active cases in Solano County and 342 cumulative deaths since the start of the pandemic.

Approximately 77% of Solano County residents have received at least one dose of the COVID-19 vaccine.

Health officials urge all residents to get vaccinated and a booster shot for COVID-19.

Vaccine clinic information in Solano County can be found at www.SolanoCounty.com/CovidVaccine.