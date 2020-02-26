Flight attendant diagnosed with coronavirus may have serviced trips between South Korea and LAX

LOS ANGELES (KRON) – A South Korean flight attendant confirmed to have coronavirus may have serviced flights between Seoul and Los Angeles last week, according to several South Korean media outlets.

The Los Angeles Times reports that the woman serviced a flight on Feb. 15 from Tel Aviv to Seoul and had tested positive for coronavirus, according to South Korea’s Centers for Disease Control and Prevention.

Local authorities said there have been 30 other infections connected with a group on that flight returning from a pilgrimage to Israel.

Local media outlets report the flight attendant had also serviced flights KE017 and KE012 on Feb. 19 and 20 to and from Los Angeles International Airport.

Korean Air has since announced it is closing its operations center at Incehon Airport to disinfect the grounds.

