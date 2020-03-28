Marin County resident exposed to COVID-19 on Grand Princess cruise ship dies

MARIN COUNTY, Calif. (KRON) — Marin County announced its first coronavirus-related death Friday.

Health officials said a man in his 70s died Friday after being hospitalized for nearly three weeks.

The Marin County resident was exposed to the virus while on the Grand Princess cruise ship, health officials said.

The cruise ship returned to San Francisco on February 21.

On March 9, the man was reported as the first Marin County resident to be infected with the virus.

Health officials said the man was among Marin’s eldest confirmed COVID-19 cases, highlighting the particular vulnerability for more serious disease among older residents.

“This is a heartbreaking development in our work to limit the impact of COVID-19 locally,” said Dr. Lisa Santora, Marin’s Deputy Health Officer. “This unfortunate death further shows how serious this virus is and how necessary it is for our community to continue to shelter in place and take bold measures to mitigate the spread of COVID-19 in Marin.”

