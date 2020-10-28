France back on lockdown, schools to stay open

BERLIN (AP) – French President Emmanuel Macron has announced a second lockdown in France from Friday, to try to combat a strong resurgence of the coronavirus.
With over 520 deaths recorded Tuesday, the French leader said that a new nationwide lockdown would be the only possible way to successfully fight COVID-19.
“(France has been) overpowered by a second wave,” Macron said in a national televised address Wednesday.
The government is scheduled to lay out the details of the new lockdown on Thursday.
THIS IS A BREAKING NEWS UPDATE
