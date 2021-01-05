Fraud alert: FBI warns of COVID vaccine scams

SAN FRANCISCO, Calif. (KRON) – The FBI has issued a warning about a new scam related to the coronavirus vaccine.

According to the news release, the FBI and other federal law enforcement agencies have received multiple complaints “of scammers using the public’s interest in COVID-19 vaccines to obtain personally identifiable information (PII) and money through various schemes.”

The Federal Trade Commission (FTC) released the following information so you can avoid such scams:

Learn how to tell the difference between a real contact tracer and a scammer . Legitimate tracers need health information, not money or personal financial information.

. Legitimate tracers need health information, not money or personal financial information. Don’t respond to texts, emails or calls about checks from the government. Here’s what you need to know.

Here’s what you need to know. Ignore offers for vaccinations and miracle treatments or cures. Scammers are selling products to treat or prevent COVID-19 without proof that they work.

Scammers are selling products to treat or prevent COVID-19 without proof that they work. Be wary of ads for test kits. Most test kits being advertised have not been approved by the FDA, and aren’t necessarily accurate.

Most test kits being advertised have been approved by the FDA, and aren’t necessarily accurate. Hang up on robocalls. Scammers are using illegal robocalls to pitch everything from low-priced health insurance to work-at-home schemes.

Scammers are using illegal robocalls to pitch everything from low-priced health insurance to work-at-home schemes. Watch for emails claiming to be from the CDC or WHO. Use sites like coronavirus.gov and usa.gov/coronavirus to get the latest information. And don’t click on links from sources you don’t know.

Use sites like coronavirus.gov and usa.gov/coronavirus to get the latest information. And don’t click on links from sources you don’t know. Do your homework when it comes to donations. Never donate in cash, by gift card, or by wiring money.

Latest Stories: