Free at-home COVID-19 test kits handed out in Santa Clara County

SANTA CLARA COUNTY, Calif. (KRON) — In the South Bay, Santa Clara County is ramping up efforts to get more people tested for COVID-19.

Santa Clara County has purchased 60,000 at home COVID antigen tests which they plan to hand out for free over the course of the next week.

Starting Friday, Santa Clara County residents can go online at sccfreetest.org and make an appointment to receive four free at-home COVID tests.

The county is going to hand them out at four drive through locations starting on Saturday: Foothill College and three county parks.

The county is also going to go door to door to deliver some of the tests to people who may not have access to a computer.

Across Santa Clara County, there is evidence that the omicron wave of COVID-19 may have peaked, but health officials say the virus is still spreading rapidly.

“Our prevalence of circulation virus in the community is still very high,” Associate Chief Medical Officer Dr. Jennifer Tong said. “At-home testing is another tool in our toolbox to help us fight the ongoing surge to keep our community safe and healthy.”

The tests being given out are the iHealth At-Home COVID-19 Antigen Tests.

Health officials say these are a good test to use if you already know you have COVID-19 and need another test in order to return to school or work.

And finally, health officials say that anyone who use an at-home test does not have to report the results, positive or negative, to the county.