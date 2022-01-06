Free COVID-19 tests to be handed out to Dublin students

DUBLIN, Calif. (KRON) — Parents with kids in the Dublin Unified School District can get their hands on home COVID-19 rapid tests.

The district got at least 13,000 of them from the state and will begin passing them out at 8:30 a.m. Thursday.

The school district wants to make sure the kids and staff are safe before they return to campus next week.

The pickup sites will be at two locations.

Fallon Middle School located at 3601 Kohnen Way Dublin High School located at 8151 Village Parkway

The distribution will go on until 3 p.m. Thursday.

The district says parents don’t have to prove that their child is negative before returning, but if you want peace of mind, do the test three days before coming back on campus.

With the surge of the highly transmissible omicron variant, in-home COVID-19 test kits have been in high demand.

Retailers across the Bay Area, such as Walgreen and CVS, have put a limit on how many test kits one can buy — stemming from the supply shortage of test kits.