Free N95 masks coming to Bay Area pharmacies

ALAMEDA, Calif. (KRON) – Wearing a mask is one of the best ways to keep COVID-19 from spreading and there’s a new program to make masks available free to the public but the rollout could be bumpy.

Starting on Friday, CVS and Walgreens started handing out free N95 masks.

The federal government is providing the masks as part of the federal retail pharmacy programs.

Each customer can get three masks for free but not all CVS and Walgreen stores may have the masks available on the first day.

In fact, KRON4 checked two Walgreens and two CVS stores in Alameda on Friday and there were no masks available.

The managers at the stores also didn’t know when they would be available.

In statements, the retailers said the masks would be available on a rolling basis for as long as supplies last.

On Friday afternoon, a woman tried to get masks at CVS but they didn’t have any. She’s frustrated not only because they didn’t have any but because of what seems to be a never-ending drama over wearing masks.

Both Walgreens and CVS plan to hand out the mask, when available, at their stand-along stores and in places like target where there is a Walgreens store inside.