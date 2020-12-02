Free post-holiday Coronavirus testing in SF

SAN FRANCISCO, Calif. (KRON) – In order to help contain the spread of COVID-19 in communities that have been hit the hardest during the pandemic, UCSF has been offering free post-holiday testing at several spots in san francisco.

UCSF has partnered with the Latino Task Force to make sure those who are most likely to get COVID-19 have access to resources.

At a pop up site at 24th and Mission, they’ve been testing about 500 people a day.

They are also set up in the Excelsior, the Tenderloin and the Bayview neighborhood, trying to target those under served communities with both testing and services to help them quarantine, in case their results are positive.

If you’d like to find more information about testing, click here.

