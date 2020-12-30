Fresno police officer dies of COVID-19

FRESNO, California (KSEE) – The Fresno Police Department is mourning the loss of one of their own. Officer Angel DeLa Fuente died Monday night after a battle with COVID-19.

Police Chief Andy Hall says he was a well-respected 22-year veteran of the department.

“He was a great guy, he was a great officer, he was committed to his country, community, and his family,” said Hall.

Chief Hall says DeLa Fuente was hospitalized with coronavirus on Dec. 7. Officers would sometimes do briefings outside DeLa Fuente’s ICU window.

“So that we could see Angel through the window and they could feel connected to him,” Hall said.

DeLa Fuente was in the Army before becoming a police officer in Fresno. He served on the District Crime Suppression Team as well as MAGEC.

Fresno Mayor-Elect Jerry Dyer says DeLa Fuente had a passion for the community.

“He’s someone who represented our profession in a way that was exemplary, in fact, he chose to work nearly all of his career in the southern part of the city because that’s where his heart was, that’s where his passion was,” Dyer said.