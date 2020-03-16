Gatherings of 50 people or more should be canceled amid virus pandemic: CDC

SAN FRANCISCO (KRON) – The Centers for Disease Control and Prevention on Sunday said that all gatherings – including church services, concerts, and weddings – should be canceled as the US battles the coronavirus pandemic.

“Examples of large events and mass gatherings include conferences, festivals, parades, concerts, sporting events, weddings, and other types of assemblies. These events can be planned not only by organizations and communities but also by individuals,” the CDC said.

The cancelations should apply to the next 8 weeks, the CDC added.

This suggestion from the CDC does not apply to the daily “operations of organizations such as schools, institutes of higher learning, or businesses.”

Aside from washing one’s hands, the CDC said social distancing is one of the best ways to stop transmission of the virus, especially since people can spread the disease even they don’t show any symptoms.

Governor Gavin Newsom has already asked everyone in California who is over the age of 65 to isolate themselves at home.

Governor Newsom also said bars, nightclubs, and wineries will close, while restaurants can remain open with conditions, such as offering take-out only or operating with modified hours.

>> Read the full guidance from the CDC here.

