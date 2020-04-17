Google ups workers’ family leave to 14 weeks

Google is giving its workers 8 additional weeks of paid family leave as the coronavirus pandemic continues to keep kids out of school.

That means employees can get 14 weeks of leave because of the pandemic.

Last month, the tech giant gave caregivers two weeks of leave, with an option to take four more.

Google says this only applies to full-time employees and they can take it either consecutively or adjust their hours over several days.

This move follows a similar one by Microsoft, which announced last week it was giving employees 12 weeks of paid parental leave.

