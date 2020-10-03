GOP lawmakers weigh in on Trump’s COVID-19 diagnosis

SACRAMENTO, Calif. (KRON) – State lawmakers are weighing in on the president’s COVID-19 diagnosis.

Some of the reaction tonight coming in from a Republican state lawmaker who was hospitalized because of the virus.

“I wish everyone would respond like they did with me. And separate the politics out of it. I know it becomes much harder at the highest office in the land,” Assm. Tom Lackey, R-Palmdale, said.

Republican Assemblyman Tom Lackey was disheartened by the response to the president’s COVID-19 diagnosis.

Three months after being hospitalized for the virus himself, he says he still doesn’t feel like his health is completely back to normal. He says he’s praying for the president.

“We need to really try to focus on being better people, think beyond ourselves,” Lackey said.

California Democrats were mostly quiet on the topic Friday.

By late afternoon, Governor Gavin Newsom and the leaders of both legislative chambers stayed silent on the diagnosis.

Silicon Valley Assemblyman Evan Low mocked Trump on Twitter late Thursday night writing:

“Thoughts, prayers, bleach, and hydroxychloroquine..it will go away just like that let me tell you.”

Lackey says his own experience with COVID-19 changed his view of the virus.

“Do you think this is likely to change the President’s perspective?” Capitol bureau reporter Ashley Zavala asked.

“I would certainly hope so, I know humility may not be his strongest asset. I would say that it will change him one way or another. I think it will make him a better person, as long as he gets the intervention he demands and people should pray,” Lackey said.

