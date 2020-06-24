California reports 7,149 new virus cases in 24 hours

>> Watch live on KRONon <<

SACRAMENTO (KRON) – Governor Gavin Newsom said the state now has both rising coronavirus hospitalizations and rising positive test rates, with California reporting a record number of confirmed cases – 7,149 – overnight.

That broke the previously reported high of 5,000 new cases.

Here’s a breakdown of California’s number of cases in just the past few days:

June 21: 4,230

June 22: 5,019

June 23: 7,149

Newsom added that coronavirus cases are increasing in younger people.

In the Bay Area, the number of coronavirus cases totals more than 20,000, with the state seeing more than 183,000 cases and more than 5,500 deaths related to COVID-19.

Newsom had said in a press briefing on Monday he was prepared to roll back reopenings in the state if the number of cases in the state continues to surge.

Nearly two dozen states including California are reporting an uptick in new reported coronavirus cases compared to the previous week, according to data from Johns Hopkins University.

