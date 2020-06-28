Gov. Newsom orders bars in 7 California counties to close

In this photo taken Friday, June 26, 2020, Gov. Gavin Newsom speaks about the coronavirus pandemic as he gives an update on the state’s response to it at a news conference in Rancho Cordova, Calif. Newsom issued his sharpest warning yet about the rising coronavirus threat and announced for the first time that the state had asked a county to shut back down, pleaded with Californians to wear masks and reminded them that dozens of people are dying each day. (AP Photo/Rich Pedroncelli, Pool)

SACRAMENTO, Calif. (AP) — Gov. Gavin Newsom on Sunday ordered bars that have opened in seven California counties to immediately close and urged bars in eight other counties to do the same, saying the coronavirus was rapidly spreading in some parts of the state.

The counties under the mandatory bar closure order include Los Angeles, Fresno, San Joaquin, Kings, Kern, Imperial and Tulare counties.

Eight other counties asked by state officials to issue local health orders closing bars include Contra Costa, Santa Clara, Sacramento, Riverside, San Bernardino, Ventura, Santa Barbara and Stanislaus.

