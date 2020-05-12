Here are the new guidelines for reopening California restaurants

SAN FRANCISCO (KRON) – Gov. Gavin Newsom announced new guidelines for restaurants in the state to reopen dine-in services during the ongoing coronavirus pandemic.

The guidelines include using disposable menus, suspending the use of shared condiments, and having patrons wait in their cars if their table isn’t ready.

Servers will wear masks and diners will be kept at least six feet apart.

Newsom didn’t set a strict limit on the number of diners allowed but gave suggestions on how to limit crowding such as using outdoor seating and encouraging take-out where possible.

When it comes to places like bars, pubs, or wineries, the guidelines say they should remain closed unless meals are being served.

Newsom said the guidelines are not static and will be updated and changed if needed.

Reopening will most likely be a slow roll out with rural areas of California opening first for dine-in, and then restaurants in San Francisco, Los Angeles, and other urban areas that have seen more infections will remain closed longer.

Ultimately, it will be up to county officials to decide when it’s time to reopen their respective restaurants.

