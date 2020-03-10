Gov. Newsom reports 157 confirmed coronavirus cases in California

SACRAMENTO, Calif. (KRON) – Governor Gavin Newsom announced that there are 157 positive coronavirus cases across California as of Tuesday.

In a press conference on Tuesday, Newsom and state health officials addressed the latest details on the state’s response to COVID-19 and the Grand Princess cruise ship docked in Oakland.

The number of cases in the state increased by 24 since Monday.

The state has now had two coronavirus related deaths. The first was an elderly man in Placer County and the second was a woman in her 60’s in Santa Clara County.

Newsom said that the passengers from the original Grand Princess cruise continue to be monitored. Of those passengers, 12 were confirmed positive cases.

Over 10,000 people who have flown into the state from commercial flights also are being monitored.

On Monday night, 407 passengers from the Grand Princess cruise currently docked in Oakland were able to disembark the ship.

26 of the 407 have been transported to hospitals in six different counties across California. Newsom says not all of those people needed hospital care and was transported to other secure locations across the state.

As of Tuesday afternoon, Newsom says 269 additional individuals were able to disembark the ship.

171 of them were taken in four buses to Travis Air Force Base and another three buses were taken to the tarmac for flights heading to Joint Base San Antonio Lackland in Texas.

Passengers will also be quarantined at Marine Corps Air Station Miramar in San Diego and Dobbins Air Force Base in Georgia.

Check back for more details.

