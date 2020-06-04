Gov. Newsom says protests may lead to spike in virus cases

SACRAMENTO, Calif. (AP) — California Gov. Gavin Newsom says he’s concerned about the spread of coronavirus as thousands of people gather for protests against police brutality across the state.
He said Thursday while visiting Stockton the state should prepare for an increase in the positive test rate because of both the protests and the reopening that’s underway.
He says he’s particularly concerned about the disproportionate impact of the virus on black Californians.
Still the state has no plans to halt its reopening efforts.
The state’s top health official says the state is working hard to release more reopening guidelines.
As of Thursday afternoon, more than 119,000 people have tested positive for the virus and 4,422 people have died.
