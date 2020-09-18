Gov. Newsom signs bills to enhance worker protection amid pandemic

SACRAMENTO, Calif. (KRON) – Governor Gavin Newsom took steps on Thursday to build on his ongoing efforts to protect essential workers from COVID-19 in the workplace.

“We are just praying every day that we get through this. This brings out the worst and the best in people, and we are just dealing with a lot,” Sharon Hechler said.

Sharon Hechler has been working as a grocery worker for 47 years.

“I thought the worst things I had ever been through in my career was the 2003/2004 grocery industry strike, but no, this is much more difficult,” Hechler said.

She says that she feels that she and her coworkers have been kept in the dark when it comes to COVID-19 in the workplace.

Monique Hernandez is a registered nurse.

“I work on what’s called a clean unit. I refuse to call it a clean unit. There’s no such thing as a clean unit when it comes to COVID-19,” Hernandez said.

Because essential workers face the reality of a possible COVID transmission everyday, Governor Newsom is taking extra steps to protect them.

On Thursday, the governor signed two bills expanding workplace protections and critical support for workers.

Assembly Bill 685 ensures that workers are quickly informed of any workplace exposure to COVID-19 giving them time to take the next necessary steps.

Employers are required to report any outbreak to local health officials. The bill also authorizes Cal/OSHA to close that worksite.

Senate Bill 1159 expands access to workers comp and makes it easier for those who test positive due to an outbreak at work to get the support they need.

“Protecting California’s workers which includes so many immigrant workers of color, women and those from vulnerable communities in our state would be critical to our public health, our economic health and ultimately to a safe reopening. This bills give workers a choice and a voice,” Secretary Julie Su said.

These bills are part of Newsom’s ongoing efforts to protect and keep workers safe on the job during the pandemic.

Both bills are effective immediately and will remain in effect until January 1, 2023.

