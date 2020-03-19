Gov. Newsom signs order to protect homeless during pandemic

SAN FRANCISCO (KRON) – Governor Gavin Newsom is using $150 million in emergency funds to get his hands on hotels and motel rooms and trying to get 1,300 trailers from FEMA to protect the homeless from coronavirus, who he says is among the most vulnerable in society because they don’t have many options.

The state has already secured close to 400 hotel and motel rooms in Oakland to quarantine homeless who may have been exposed to someone with coronavirus or have tested positive themselves.

A total $100 million of the $150 million will be given to local governments to decide how to spend it to protect the homeless and slow down the spread of the coronavirus.

