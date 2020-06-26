Live Now
KRONON IS STREAMING LIVE NEWS NOW
Coronavirus: The Latest

Gov. Newsom tells county to reinstate stay at home order amid rising COVID-19 cases

Coronavirus
Posted: / Updated:

SACRAMENTO, Calif. (KRON) — Governor Gavin Newsom urged a southern California county to pull back on reopening due to rising coronavirus cases.

During a news briefing Friday, the governor said Imperial County needs reinstate its stay at home order.

This is the only county in California Governor Newsom is urging to reinstate their stay at home order.

But the governor noted 15 other counties are on his “watchlist.”

The governor said 4,890 people have tested positive for COVID-19 in California over the last 24 hours. Hospitalizations rose by 3% overnight and ICU patients rose by 4%.

Imperial County reported 1,729 new cases in the last 14 days bringing the county’s total up to 5,192.

Latest Stories:

Copyright 2020 Nexstar Broadcasting, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

Tracking COVID-19 in the Bay Area

Trending Stories

Latest News

More News