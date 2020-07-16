Gov. Newsom to announce update on guidance for reopening California schools

SACRAMENTO (KRON) – Governor Gavin Newsom on Friday will announce updated guidance for reopening California schools amid the ongoing coronavirus pandemic.

The press conference will be streamed live on KRONontv.

The California Department of Education last month released a 62-page guidebook “Stronger Together: A Guidebook For The Safe Reopening of California’s Public School,” for school districts statewide to follow as they make plans for reopening in the fall.

The guidebook includes everything from face mask requirements to class schedules and updated lunch times are outlined.

