Grace Cathedral in San Francisco requiring proof of vaccination

SAN FRANCISCO, Calif. (KRON) – Happening Tuesday, one of the most iconic churches in San Francisco is issuing its own vaccine mandate.

Grace Cathedral will be requiring proof of vaccination for anyone age 12 and up.

Church leaders say the move follows guidance from public health officials on events and gatherings.

Officials say we’re still in a public health emergency and they want visitors and parishioners to be safe.

Churches are not included in the city’s vaccine mandate but because grace cathedral hosts a number of events and services, often with lots of people, church leaders say it’s the right thing to do.

Dean Malcolm Clemens Young says there’s been a mixed response to the plan within the congregation but he feels more are for it than against it.

Dean Young says everyone at the church should feel healthy and safe and vaccines and masks are the best way to do that.

Tourists who come to see the inside of the cathedral will also be subject to the mandate.

Grace Cathedral is one the largest Episcopal Cathedrals in the country and as some congregates of churches throughout the U.S. reject inoculation — Grace Cathedral will continue to support it.

Proof of vaccination for events such as yoga at Grace Cathedral will begin Tuesday.

The vaccine mandate for everyone including church services will go into effect Sunday the 29th.