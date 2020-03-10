Grand Princess passengers describe the ‘joyus’ moment they docked at Port of Oakland

SAN FRANCISCO, Calif. (KRON) – The Grand Princess cruise ship docked at the Port of Oakland carrying at least 21 confirmed coronavirus patients.

One of the passengers who remain aboard ship for Monday night is thrilled to be back on land or at least close to it.

“Today has been joyous, as soon as we saw we really were going to get, come in and dock,” Vicki Fisher said.

Indiana resident Vicki Fisher and her husband are among those aboard the Grand Princess.

She shot video as she headed to the Port of Oakland. Though this is her 14th cruise, she says she has never received a welcome as they did on Monday.

“The best part was when the workers down there were after we crossed through the Bay Bridge were cheering for us, like welcome home. And I’m like oh hallelujah, we were afraid we were going to be greeted with boos,” Fisher said.

In fact, Fisher says there was a point this weekend when comments made by the president left her believing she and her fellow passengers would be left aboard ship.

“I was definitely worried when President Trump didn’t want us to get off the boat to raise his numbers, yeah when he said that on the news I was all we are sunk, we are stuck,” Fisher said.

Thankfully Fisher says that didn’t happen.

She says once the ship docked, medical personnel in hazmat suits stopped by her room asking if they were feeling well. They are.

The next step will be a formal screening, and then they will be bussed to Oakland Airport tomorrow for a flight to military bases in Georgia or Texas.

The retired school teacher says she’s fine with the 14-day quarantine.

“We don’t know what kind of accommodations that entails, but you know, we’re glad to be back on land so beggars won’t be chooser, we will take what comes our way and be thankful we’re healthy and symptom-free. So we’ve got a lot to be thankful for,” Fisher said.

They say the cruise ship has given them a 100% credit for this voyage.

