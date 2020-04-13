Grocery store chain requiring shoppers to wear face masks

SAN FRANCISCO (KRON) – Starting Monday, April 13, shoppers at any of Nugget Markets’ stores will be required to wear face masks amid the coronavirus pandemic.

The chain operates Nugget Markets, Fork Lift, Sonoma Market, and Food 4 Less stores.

The new policy in effect requires all customers to wear a face mask or scarf covering their nose and mouth in order to protect both shoppers and grocery store workers.

Currently, all employees are wearing face masks, Nugget Markets CEO Eric Stille wrote in a letter.

“I know this might upset a few of you and I apologize in advance, but this will offer all of us the most protection! Extreme times call for extreme measures and I feel this is what’s best to help curb the spread of the virus and protect us all,” Stille wrote.

It’s a move that some, including the California Grocers Association, say could happen at stores statewide.

Health officials recommend people cover their faces when going out in public in an effort to curb the spread of the virus.

Governor Gavin Newsom is not mandating the public wear facial coverings because medical experts have said wearing a mask doesn’t prevent you from getting coronavirus. Rather it, can prevent you from giving it to someone else if you have symptoms.

The number one recommendation to battle the virus is washing your hands thoroughly for at least 30 seconds with soap and water.

