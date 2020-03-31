Guy Fieri launches fund for restaurant workers impacted by pandemic

SAN FRANCISCO (KRON) – Are you a restaurant worker who’s currently affected by the coronavirus pandemic?

Guy Fieri and the National Restaurant Association Education Foundation want to help you.

The Food Network star and the restaurant association’s Education Foundation have launched the Restaurant Employee Relief Fund for US restaurant workers financially impacted by the coronavirus pandemic.

Restaurant workers can apply for a one-time $500 grant from the campaign to use for “housing, transportation utilities, child care, groceries, medical bills and/or student loans,” a statement read.

To be eligible for the grant, restaurant workers must have worked in the industry for 90 days or more in the last year, must be able to demonstrate that the restaurant industry was their primary source of income, and have lost pay or their job beginning March 10 or later.

Visit RERF.us to donate to the fund or apply for a grant.

