Hair salons, barbers allowed to reopen in Contra Costa County

CONTRA COSTA COUNTY, Calif. (KRON) — The Contra Costa Health Officer is amending the county’s coronavirus health order to allow hair salons and barber shops to reopen starting Wednesday.
The businesses may reopen Wednesday morning but must follow the state’s guidance to reduce the risk of spreading COVID-19.
The new order also allows as many as 100 people to attend a funeral or other religious service at an indoor place of worship.
The order also increases the number of swimmers who may share a pool to one person per 75 square feet.
Contra Costa Health Services continues to recommend that residents stay home as much as possible and take steps to protect themselves and each other when leaving the house.
As of Tuesday afternoon, Contra Costa County reported 2,026 confirmed cases of coronavirus and 49 deaths.
