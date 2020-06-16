Hair salons, barbers allowed to reopen in Contra Costa County

NAPA, CALIFORNIA – MAY 27: Hair stylist Kayla Van Dyke cuts a customer’s hair at The Parlor on May 27, 2020 in Napa, California. Hair salons have been given the green light to open in California by Gov. Gavin Newsom with safety measures in place for both customers and workers. It is up to each individual county to decide if they will allow hair salons to reopen under the new guidelines. San Benito, Napa and Solano are among a handful of counties that will see hair salons and barbershops reopening. (Photo by Justin Sullivan/Getty Images)

CONTRA COSTA COUNTY, Calif. (KRON) — The Contra Costa Health Officer is amending the county’s coronavirus health order to allow hair salons and barber shops to reopen starting Wednesday.

The businesses may reopen Wednesday morning but must follow the state’s guidance to reduce the risk of spreading COVID-19.

The new order also allows as many as 100 people to attend a funeral or other religious service at an indoor place of worship.

The order also increases the number of swimmers who may share a pool to one person per 75 square feet.

Contra Costa Health Services continues to recommend that residents stay home as much as possible and take steps to protect themselves and each other when leaving the house.

As of Tuesday afternoon, Contra Costa County reported 2,026 confirmed cases of coronavirus and 49 deaths.

