Hasbro wants to bring fun to families sitting out the pandemic together.
The toy company is pointing parents and caregivers to its new website – bringhomethefun.com – where you will be able to find ideas and activities to keep kiddos occupied and entertained.
The website also features resources to help families cope with stress, parenting articles and activity guides for parents and their children.
Hasbro, known for its family-friendly toys and games, says the website is a part of the “Bring Home The Fun” campaign it launched this week.
Latest Headlines:
- Costco, Home Depot now limiting number of customers permitted in stores
- Tips: How to coronavirus-proof your home
- Hasbro launches website to keep families busy during pandemic
- Kroger offers “hero bonus” for hourly employees during coronavirus shutdown
- California schools likely to stay closed through end of academic year, state superintendent says