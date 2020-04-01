Hasbro launches website to keep families busy during pandemic

Hasbro wants to bring fun to families sitting out the pandemic together.

The toy company is pointing parents and caregivers to its new website – bringhomethefun.com – where you will be able to find ideas and activities to keep kiddos occupied and entertained.

The website also features resources to help families cope with stress, parenting articles and activity guides for parents and their children.

Hasbro, known for its family-friendly toys and games, says the website is a part of the “Bring Home The Fun” campaign it launched this week.

