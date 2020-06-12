Hawaii extends 14-day quarantine for all incoming travelers

HONOLULU (AP) — Hawaii Gov. David Ige extended the state’s mandatory 14-day quarantine for all arriving travelers on Wednesday in a bid to keep coronavirus cases in the islands low.

Ige said the rule is being extended to the end of July as the state works to solidify a screening process that could soon allow travelers to return in some capacity.

Officials said they are planning to install thermal screening stations with facial recognition in the airports by the end of the year.

Hawaii has among the lowest COVID-19 infection and mortality rates in the nation.

Ige enacted a mandatory self-quarantine for all arriving tourists and residents in March.

Some violators of the quarantine rules have been charged.

