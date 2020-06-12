Live Now
KRONON IS STREAMING LIVE NEWS NOW
Coronavirus: The Latest

Hawaii extends 14-day quarantine for all incoming travelers

Coronavirus

by:

Posted: / Updated:

HONOLULU (AP) — Hawaii Gov. David Ige extended the state’s mandatory 14-day quarantine for all arriving travelers on Wednesday in a bid to keep coronavirus cases in the islands low.

Ige said the rule is being extended to the end of July as the state works to solidify a screening process that could soon allow travelers to return in some capacity.

Officials said they are planning to install thermal screening stations with facial recognition in the airports by the end of the year.

Hawaii has among the lowest COVID-19 infection and mortality rates in the nation.

Ige enacted a mandatory self-quarantine for all arriving tourists and residents in March.

Some violators of the quarantine rules have been charged.

Latest Stories:

Copyright 2020 Nexstar Broadcasting, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

Tracking COVID-19 in the Bay Area

Trending Stories

Latest News

More News